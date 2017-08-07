Miley Cyrus is ''missing'' her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth while he's away working.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and her long-term beau are almost 3,000 miles apart while the 27-year-old actor is in Manhattan, New York, filming for his next blockbuster 'Isn't It Romantic', and she couldn't resist showing him what he is missing back at home.

The 24-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday (06.08.17) to share three photographs of her and Liam's pet pooch Dora cuddled up in bed together.

She accompanied it with the sweet caption: ''We miss you @liamhemsworth ! ( Dora's morning yawns are more like ROARS) (sic)''

And the pictures obviously touched a nerve with Liam as he later uploaded his own throwback photograph of him and Dora alongside the simple caption: ''Thuglife.''

Liam rescued the Irish Wolfhound-mix in November 2015 after Miley sent him pictures of the then-six-month-old pooch via email - even though they weren't together.

The hunk was filming in China at the time but fell in love with the sweet girl and went straight to the rescue centre in Studio City, Los Angeles, to pick her up.

Meanwhile, the former 'Hannah Montana' star and 'The Hunger Games' actor - who fell in love in 2009 - famously called off their engagement four years ago, and although they reconciled last year, they don't regret going their separate ways because it was right.

Speaking about their decision to call it quits in 2013, Miley said: ''I think ... [I] know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason. I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path.

''People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up.''