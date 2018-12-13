Miley Cyrus used to say ''creepy'' things to the Elvis shrine she had at her Malibu house.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has revealed the only items she misses from the property, which was destroyed in the California wildfires, was her tribute to the late music legend - who died of a heart attack in in August 1977 at the age of 42 - as she ''spoke'' to the 'Love Me Tender' hitmaker every night.

Speaking to Tom Green on KISS Breakfast, she said: ''The only thing I was upset about was I have an Elvis shrine, and every night I tell Elvis good night.

''And actually when I tell him good night usually I say, I whispered to him, 'I wish we could have known each other because we would have been so great for each other.'''

The 26-year-old pop star - who channelled Elvis in her music video for 'Younger Now', which sees her don the late King of Rock and Roll's famous quiff hairstyle - thinks that her fiancé Liam Hemsworth didn't save the shrine from the fire because she was obsessed with it and the Hollywood icon.

She continued: ''And I'm starting to think that's why Liam didn't grab the shrine because I say really creepy things to Elvis all the time.

''So I have this really crazy infatuation love with Elvis.

''The only thing I'm sad about is my Elvis shrine. That's all I wanted.''

Miley also opened up about her relationship with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and how she still sends her faxes despite the messaging system being outdated.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer goes to the trouble to get the faxes and voice notes the '9 to 5' hitmaker insists on recording on cassette tapes for her made digital and on put on CD, so she can access them.

She said: ''I have faxes from Dolly Parton, hand signed also. She faxes.

''I obviously don't have a fax machine, especially when I'm travelling.

''When I have one of those it's like 'where's the nearest fax machine?!'

''I then have it sent to someone that can get the fax. ''Then they put it digital for my phone.

''I also have to burn CDs, which she records.

''She sends me voice notes recorded on a cassette and then someone takes the cassette and burns them onto a CD, so they think it's real high-tech that they're sending me a CD. Yeah we burn this onto a CD, and I'm like where the hell am I going to play this?''