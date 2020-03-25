Miley Cyrus is missing ''human connection'' as she self-isolates herself amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker is joining millions of people around the world in staying at home and practicing social distancing as a way of trying to limit the spread of the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - but has said she's finding it difficult being locked away from the world.

She said: ''We get so numb to people opening the door for us and saying, 'Good morning. How are you?' What would we give right now for it to be safe to open the door for somebody, but right now when we open the door, we think, oh, where's my glove, let me get my hoodie. I'm not allowed to look at you. Get six feet away from me. And so I miss that human connection. I miss opening the door for somewhere and having the door open for me.

''There's two girls that work at the cafe near my house that I get cappuccino from them every day, and I love them. They make my day. They always draw little smiling faces or put my initials in my cappuccino. I miss that. I miss that connection with my daily routine.''

But the 26-year-old singer says she's actually become ''more connected'' through self-isolation, as she never realised how important ''communication'' was until she had to stay at home.

She added: ''But when it comes to communication and connection, I've been more connected from the social distancing perspective in isolation quarantine than I have actually outside in the world, and I want to take all of these philosophies that I'm learning inside my house outside of my house when it's safe to do so.''

Instead of going out to meet her friends, Miley has been speaking to people through FaceTime, and is encouraging people to write down the things they want to say to those who can't use FaceTime, such as elderly relatives.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: ''We've been doing a lot of FaceTimes, and for people that can't do FaceTime, I think maybe take this time to write what you would want to say if you get on FaceTime, and then when it's safe for us all to be together again, telling our grandparents things that we haven't, because I can't really remember the last time I felt the way that I feel about my grandparents now and to protect them. But also now that we're getting more information that it's also time for me to protect my 20, 30 year old brothers and sisters, because apparently this isn't something that just attacks the elderly or the immune compromised. This is something that's jeopardising young people's health also.''