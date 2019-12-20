Miley Cyrus jokes marriage ''won't last long'' after an online proposal.

The 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer has seemingly referenced her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth - who filed for divorce in August - as she responded to a romantic request from magician The Most Famous Artist, also know as Matty Mo.

After he jokingly posted in his Instagram bio that he wants to marry Miley in 2020, she responded: ''It probably won't last long.

''But always down to try, You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take. (sic)''

'Hunger Games' actor Liam has recently sparked rumours he is dating Gabriella Brooks after he was spotted introducing the model to his family, while Miley is now with Cody Simpson.

In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for the former flames said: ''Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

''They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''

Days before he filed for divorce, Liam wrote on Instagram: ''Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.''

Meanwhile, Elsa Pataky - who is married to Liam's brother Chris - previously revealed she thinks Liam ''deserves much more'' than Miley.

She said: ''My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he's discouraged ... but he's taking it well. He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.''