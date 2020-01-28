'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker Miley Cyrus claims she doesn't get an invite to award shows nowadays after she smoked weed on stage at the MTV EMAs in 2013.
Miley Cyrus claims she doesn't get ''invited to award shows anymore''.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who wasn't at the Grammys on Sunday night (26.01.20) - suggested she's been snubbed from the glitzy event after smoking what appeared to be marijuana on stage during the MTV EMAs back in 2013.
Taking to Instagram this week, Miley shared a throwback clip of herself as she appeared to take a shot at the Recording Academy.
She simply wrote: ''& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore (sic)''
In the video, the 27-year-old star - who won both best US act and video at the ceremony - was accepting a prize when she pulled a joint out of her bag and started to smoke it during her speech.
Although Miley has still been in attendance at events in the years after the controversial moment - including hosting the EMAs in 2015 - her fellow stars still voiced their support on her post.
Vanessa Hudgens commented: ''What a baller''
And 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star Lisa Rinna added: ''I'd have you at mine if I had one.''
Though Miley wasn't at the Grammys this year, her dad Billy Ray Cyrus was given the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video awards for his and Lil Nas X's collaboration on 'Old Town Road'.
Again taking to social media, Miley said she loved both of the pair ''like family'', while joking she had to say that about her famous dad.
She said: ''Huge congrats to @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus on their Grammy wins last night ! I love you both like family ....
''well one I HAVE to love like family and the other one I WANT to! love u bro (sic)''
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...