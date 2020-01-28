Miley Cyrus claims she doesn't get ''invited to award shows anymore''.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who wasn't at the Grammys on Sunday night (26.01.20) - suggested she's been snubbed from the glitzy event after smoking what appeared to be marijuana on stage during the MTV EMAs back in 2013.

Taking to Instagram this week, Miley shared a throwback clip of herself as she appeared to take a shot at the Recording Academy.

She simply wrote: ''& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore (sic)''

In the video, the 27-year-old star - who won both best US act and video at the ceremony - was accepting a prize when she pulled a joint out of her bag and started to smoke it during her speech.

Although Miley has still been in attendance at events in the years after the controversial moment - including hosting the EMAs in 2015 - her fellow stars still voiced their support on her post.

Vanessa Hudgens commented: ''What a baller''

And 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star Lisa Rinna added: ''I'd have you at mine if I had one.''

Though Miley wasn't at the Grammys this year, her dad Billy Ray Cyrus was given the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video awards for his and Lil Nas X's collaboration on 'Old Town Road'.

Again taking to social media, Miley said she loved both of the pair ''like family'', while joking she had to say that about her famous dad.

She said: ''Huge congrats to @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus on their Grammy wins last night ! I love you both like family ....

''well one I HAVE to love like family and the other one I WANT to! love u bro (sic)''