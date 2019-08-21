Miley Cyrus isn't ''trying to hurt'' Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer split from the actor earlier this month and released her track 'Slide Away' soon after, although a source insists she isn't trying to ''bash'' him.

A source said: ''She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through. Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.''

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker isn't ''dwelling in the past'' when it comes to her relationship.

An insider added to People magazine: ''Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Miley and Kaitlynn Carter - who were spotted kissing soon after their splits from Liam and Brody Jenner respectively - are ''supporting one another'' while they each go through their respective splits.

They said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together ... Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup. The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''