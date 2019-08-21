Miley Cyrus isn't ''trying to hurt'' her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus isn't ''trying to hurt'' Liam Hemsworth.
The 26-year-old singer split from the actor earlier this month and released her track 'Slide Away' soon after, although a source insists she isn't trying to ''bash'' him.
A source said: ''She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through. Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.''
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker isn't ''dwelling in the past'' when it comes to her relationship.
An insider added to People magazine: ''Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.''
Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Miley and Kaitlynn Carter - who were spotted kissing soon after their splits from Liam and Brody Jenner respectively - are ''supporting one another'' while they each go through their respective splits.
They said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together ... Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup. The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...