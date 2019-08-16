Miley Cyrus ''isn't 100 percent happy'' following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer and the 'Hunger Games' star called it quits over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, and whilst Miley seems to be enjoying her single life with vacations in Italy, sources say she is still heartbroken by the break up.

An insider said: ''Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn't 100 percent happy. She hasn't talked to Liam [since they split].''

Following the announcement from their representatives that they had broken up on Saturday (10.08.19), the 'Malibu' hitmaker was spotted in Italy locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter - who has also recently split from her husband Brody Jenner - but it is believed their relationship is something of a ''romantic friendship''.

The source added to People magazine: ''Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It's romantic, but also a friendship. They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Miley and Kaitlynn are ''supporting one another'' while they each go through their respective splits.

They said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together.''

And the source also insists Miley's break-up came as she and 29-year-old actor Liam realised they are ''very different people'', and wanted different things out of their relationship.

They added: ''Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup.

''The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''