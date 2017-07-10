Miley Cyrus has said she is ''vegan for life''.

The 24-year-old singer follows the lifestyle choice - in which she doesn't consume or use any animal products - and on Sunday (09.07.17) she took to Instagram to prove her dedication to veganism when she showed off a brand new tattoo depicting the logo of The Vegan Society.

Miley simply captioned the snap: ''Vegan for life!''

But the 'Malibu' singer's passion for the movement hasn't gone unnoticed, as Abigail Stevens, Trademark Relations Officer at The Vegan Society, praised Miley for her ''strong commitment'', as she believes celebrities who follow veganism are important in ''raising the profile'' of the lifestyle.

In a statement, Abigail said: ''We've supported and influenced the growth of the vegan movement since day one, and we always applaud celebrities like Miley who use their platforms to raise the profile of veganism and animal rights.

''We're thrilled that she's so strongly committed to a vegan lifestyle. The sunflower artwork that Miley has chosen is that of our Vegan Trademark and can be seen on vegan products around the world.''

Miley and her partner Liam Hemsworth both follow a vegan lifestyle, and the 27-year-old actor was even named as PETA's sexiest vegan in 2016.

Liam recently explained he changed his diet both for health reasons and because of his love of animals, and although he isn't missing meat, he finds himself longing for dairy.

He said: ''I never get cravings for meat. The less I eat meat, the harder it is to imagine eating it. I get cravings for cheese though.

''Every time I'd go to New York, one of my favourite things to do was to go and eat pizza. I've had cheese pizza, like, once in the past four months.

''It was in New York and it was in the first few weeks of being vegan. I was with some friends and we'd had a couple of beers - you walk around and there's pizza everywhere and it's like, 'Ah God, I've gotta have a slice.'''