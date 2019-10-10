Miley Cyrus is out of hospital.

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker has been discharged after being treated for her tonsillitis.

Her boyfriend Cody Simpson posted a black and white photograph of him and Miley cuddling on her Instagram story, captioning it: ''She made it home. Recovering from surgery, send all the vibe$ (sic)''

Miley being discharged from hospital has just come at the right time as she had previously taken to social media to pray for a ''boost of bad a**'' to help her get back to full health before her scheduled appearance at the Gorillapalooza charity event over the weekend.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: ''Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send goooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad a** and help me kick this s**t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save! (sic)''

Miley's hospitalisation came after an intense few weeks for the 'Malibu' hitmaker, who has recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

And the 'Slide Away' singer recently slammed critics who claim she's moving on too quickly from 29-year-old Liam.

She wrote on social media last week: ''I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up. I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)''