Miley Cyrus is on ''vocal rest'' after her hospital stay.

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker was hospitalised earlier this month to be treated for her tonsillitis and she has now revealed she has been banned from speaking whilst she heals.

Sharing a video of herself working out, she captioned it: ''On vocal rest not body.''

Miley left hospital in the middle of the month, with her boyfriend Cody Simpson revealing the news by posting a black and white photograph of him and Miley cuddling.

Posting on her Instagram story, he captioned the sweet photo: ''She made it home. Recovering from surgery, send all the vibe$ (sic)''

Miley's hospitalisation came after an intense few weeks for the 'Malibu' hitmaker, who has recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

And the 'Slide Away' singer recently slammed critics who claim she's moving on too quickly from 29-year-old Liam.

She wrote on social media last week: ''I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up. I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)''