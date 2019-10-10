Miley Cyrus is ''having fun'' with Cody Simpson.

The 26-year-old singer is believed to be romancing the fellow musician following her break-up with Kaitlynn Carter, which followed her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth in August.

And sources have now said their relationship isn't ''serious'', as the 'Slide Away' hitmaker is just seeing ''where each day takes her''.

One insider said: ''Miley is being Miley. She is having fun and that's all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her.''

Miley reportedly ''wants to let loose'' when it comes to her love life, and isn't ''thinking too much about what she's doing'', as she's interested in having fun rather than pursuing lasting love.

The source added to E! News: ''She wants to let loose and just be free. She doesn't take anything too seriously or think too much about what she's doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn't have to answer to anyone and is happy about that.''

Miley and Liam, 29, were married for eight months before their August split, and had been dating on and off for 10 years.

Since their decision to go their separate ways, the 'Hunger Games' actor - who filed for divorce several days after they split - hasn't been dating anyone else, but was recently reported to be ''open'' to the idea.

A source said: ''He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people.''