Miley Cyrus is the ''healthiest and happiest'' she's been in a ''long time.''

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker ended her marriage to her on/off partner Liam Hemsworth earlier this month - less than a year after they tied the knot - but she's adamant their decision to go their separate ways had nothing to do with cheating.

Taking to her Twitter account, she fumed: ''I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.

''It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

''I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

''I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

''I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.

''I swung on a wrecking ball naked.

''There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

''But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

''I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

''BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

''I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. (sic)''

Fans began accusing the 26-year-old singer of cheating on Liam, 29, when the 'Hunger Games' star filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday (21.08.19).

Tongues started wagging when the 'Malibu' hitmaker was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter - who also recently split from her estranged husband Brody Jenner - on board a yacht, but it has been claimed they are just ''supporting one another''.

A source said recently: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together.''