Miley Cyrus considers herself ''genderless'' and ''ageless'' as she doesn't want to be tied down to any labels.
The 24-year-old singer has said she doesn't like to confine herself to labels and strives to live her life as a ''spirit soul'', who isn't ''divided'' by other humans, or even by animals.
Asked what she finds the most weird thing about herself is, the 'Malibu' singer said: ''I'm weird for many reasons. I think I feel genderless, I feel ageless. I'm just a spirit soul, not divided by human being, even animals. There's no me and them and there's no us and you. I just want to be nothing.''
And although Miley - who is in a relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth - wouldn't like to label herself, she was quick to call out anyone who isn't a fan of her beloved godmother and country legend Dolly Parton.
The 'Inspired' musician added during an appearance on UK television show 'Lorraine' on Friday (23.06.17): ''I was saying last night that if you don't like Dolly you're weird. And if I'm telling you you're weird that's saying something because I'm the weirdest person I know. No-one doesn't like Dolly ... She's all super respectful and love. She's such a great musician and also a great role model.''
Miley's decision to shun labels comes after she previously opened up about her sexuality, admitting she identifies as pansexual and had her first relationship with a girl.
Speaking last October, Miley said: ''My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word 'bisexual', because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.
''My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I'll be OK. Even at that time, when my parents didn't understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand.''
