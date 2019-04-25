Miley Cyrus is ''freakishly obsessed'' with her husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker has quipped that she is completely addicted to her spouse as she posted a photograph of him on her Instagram story.

She captioned it: ''I'm literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always have been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive. (sic)''

Miley had previously revealed she is feeling ''better than ever'' after marrying Liam, who she tied the knot with in Franklin, Tennessee, in December.

She said: ''I'm good. I'm doing good, better than ever.''

Meanwhile, Liam revealed he's finally getting used to calling Miley his wife.

He shared: ''It's become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was ... I mean, it's only been a month and a half. But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with 'wife' and 'husband.' I just have her in as 'Wife' in my phone now.''

Liam also revealed that the high-profile couple - who met whilst filming the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - were determined to keep their wedding a low-key occasion, saying they were too ''embarrassed'' to host a big event.

He explained: ''We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big. We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.''

Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials, a decade after they first met.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18'' And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)'' A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''