Miley Cyrus has more ''energy'' since she stopped smoking marijuana, as she claims she's now been clean for ''nine or 10 weeks''.
Miley Cyrus has more ''energy'' since she stopped smoking marijuana.
The 24-year-old singer announced during an interview published earlier this month that she was three weeks clean from smoking the addictive drug, and has now said it's ''weird'' how much her life has already changed just from being clean for ''nine or 10 weeks''.
Speaking to American radio station SiriusXM on Friday (12.05.17), the 'Malibu' hitmaker said: ''At [the time of the interview] it was like three weeks, now it's like nine weeks or 10 weeks or something. Everyone always hits me up. A lot of people have reached out to me and [asked if I want help]. And I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it.' Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me.
''It's very weird. I've got a lot of energy. I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect.''
Meanwhile, Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus has noted that his daughter is much happier now that she's clean from drugs, as he says she has a new ''joy for life''.
He said: ''As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life. I don't know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will.''
''I think she just found ... she's firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realise what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her.''
The 'Wrecking Ball' singer said during her interview that there was no real reason behind her decision to get clean.
She revealed: ''I f***ing hate it when people can't adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...