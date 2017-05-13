Miley Cyrus has more ''energy'' since she stopped smoking marijuana.

The 24-year-old singer announced during an interview published earlier this month that she was three weeks clean from smoking the addictive drug, and has now said it's ''weird'' how much her life has already changed just from being clean for ''nine or 10 weeks''.

Speaking to American radio station SiriusXM on Friday (12.05.17), the 'Malibu' hitmaker said: ''At [the time of the interview] it was like three weeks, now it's like nine weeks or 10 weeks or something. Everyone always hits me up. A lot of people have reached out to me and [asked if I want help]. And I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it.' Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me.

''It's very weird. I've got a lot of energy. I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect.''

Meanwhile, Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus has noted that his daughter is much happier now that she's clean from drugs, as he says she has a new ''joy for life''.

He said: ''As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life. I don't know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will.''

''I think she just found ... she's firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realise what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her.''

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer said during her interview that there was no real reason behind her decision to get clean.

She revealed: ''I f***ing hate it when people can't adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven't smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I've ever [gone without it]. I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.''