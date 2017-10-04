Miley Cyrus' new album is like a ''private journal''.

The 'Malibu' singer has really opened up on her latest LP 'Younger Now' and given fans an insight into her life.

Speaking about the album, she said: ''The lyrics let people into, like, my private journal ... of how I really, really feel and ... the love that I feel in my life for the things that I feel in my life.''

And the 24-year-old singer was ''really inspired'' by her father Billy Ray Cyrus for this album and enjoyed going back to her roots with the music.

She added: ''My dad really inspired this record a lot, I think, going back into those roots of everything he instilled in me.''

Miley also revealed she was unlikely to be heading out on tour yet as she is really enjoying her time in Nashville.

Speaking at her album launch party at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville, she said: ''I would love to go on tour, but right now I am back in Nashville. I've just really been enjoying being home and being with my animals. I want to be in Nashville.''

Meanwhile, Miley recently revealed her new album has made her the ''proudest'' she's ever felt.

She said: ''This record makes me the proudest I've ever felt about any work I've done. It's a record which says how I feel about my life, about politics and about my relationship. These are my words.

''Making my own record and saying what I want to say has given me credibility. This gives me more power to go out and tell people to listen to me. So many people put words into my mouth and make me into what they think I am.''