Miley Cyrus ''hit on'' Ariana Grande with emojis after her breakup from Pete Davidson.

The 26-year-old star sent her friend a text message of support when it was revealed she had split from her fiance in October - four months after they got engaged - and she found a unique way to try and cheer her up.

Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show ', Miley revealed: '''I'm an emoji person so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes.

''I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes. I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.

''It felt like to me, it felt maybe like a little, 'Oh hey, someone loves you. If it's not working, here I am.' ''

Ariana's sent a similarly wordless reply as she simply responded with a cloud emoji, which Miley felt ''said everything'' it needed to.

She added: ''It all said everything. I think she was saying, 'I'm okay, and I'm here. ... Thank you for thinking of me.' That's what I think it meant.''

Miley's comments come after it was revealed Ariana, 25, is worried about her 25-year-old ex after his recent worrying Instagram post.

The comedian - who suffers from bipolar disorder and has previously battled suicidal thoughts - was the subject of a welfare check by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after he wrote on social media that he ''doesn't want to be on this earth any more''.

And Ariana is said to be ''frantic'' and worried about her former flame's well being.

A source told People magazine: ''Ariana and Pete haven't really been in contact since the split, but this doesn't mean that she doesn't care about him. She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn't feeling well.''