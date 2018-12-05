Miley Cyrus is ''in a place of healing'' after losing her home in the California wildfires.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth were among the thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes after the devastating Woolsey fire tore through the Malibu and Calabasas area last month.

Opening up about how the disaster affected her in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 25-year-old singer admitted: ''Honestly, I'm in a really good kind of healing place right now.

''I've definitely learned a lot.''

The 'Malibu' singer says the wildfires took her through a ''deep character challenge'' and made her realise what her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, meant when he told her that ''life is a series of adjustments''.

She explained: ''My dad has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments.' And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go.

''So I'm starting to really understand what that means now.

''I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it's a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.''

Miley - who with her actor husband donated $500,000 to the fire relief efforts - accepted that she had ''no control'' over the natural disaster and decided to move forward with a positive attitude and focused her attention to helping out her local community.

She said: ''For me, I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth.

''I think I always, you feel like you don't have control, especially when something happens that's a natural disaster because there is no beating nature; it is really what it is.

''To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, 'What am I gonna do about this?' and being able to be an active member of my community -- not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbour -- has just been really a big growing experience.''

All that remains from the couple's property is concrete letters that spell out ''love''.

Miley candidly admits that she went through a ''dark time'' but that those four words brought her solace.

She said: ''That's literally and physically all that's left, so I felt that that was really poetic.

''You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stays strong.

''That's been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time.''

Following the blaze, 'Hunger Games' star Liam, 28, took to Instagram to post a picture of their burnt down property and admitted it had been ''a heartbreaking few days''.

Posting the snap on Twitter, he wrote: ''It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.

''To help: http://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn (sic)''