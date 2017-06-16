Miley Cyrus thinks it would be ''very fun'' to star in her own reality TV show.

The 24-year-old musician has admitted she's open to the idea of appearing in her own access-all-areas TV programme, but she joked her family may be too ''insane'' for the platform.

Asked about the prospect of having her own reality show, Miley - whose sister Noah is also an actress and a singer - explained: ''I don't know how many fans I would have left because my family is absolutely insane.

''Actually like, yes and no, it would be very fun and I think people would have fun, but no because no.''

Miley currently lives in Malibu, California, with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth - but the celebrity couple frequently travel to Australia to spend time with Liam's family.

Speaking to Smallzy's Surgery, Miley shared: ''I go back for all the family holidays and all that. It is a trek, but it's worth it. So I try to go for big periods of time. When you're taking a 20-hour flight, you want to make it worth it.''

Meanwhile, Miley recently revealed she stopped smoking marijuana after having a nightmare in which she ''got so stoned that [she] died'' live on TV.

Miley said the decision to quit using the drug came after she was left terrified by the ''seriously horrible'' dream that saw her drop dead during her opening monologue on American sketch show 'Saturday Night Live'.

She recalled: ''I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible . I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on 'SNL' for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I googled, and that's never happened.

''No-one's ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don't really know [if it's possible.]''