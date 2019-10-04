Miley Cyrus shared a ''quick kiss'' with Cody Simpson on Thursday (03.10.19).

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker joined the 22-year-old Australian singer at a Los Angeles grocery store for a ''real quick'' visit, during which time they picked up sushi and drinks and were seen locking lips by a fellow customer.

The eyewitness told E! News that shortly after they kissed, Miley, who was ''dressed casually in a tank top'', and her companion ''noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.''

Cody - who has dated models Gigi Hadid and Clair Wuestenberg in the past - has previously praised Miley for helping him become more ''open-minded''.

He said: ''Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood.

''She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that.''

Miley's moment with the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker came shortly after she ended her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

It was previously claimed the 26-year-old singer - who split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August after seven months of marriage - had ended things with the 'Hills' star because they were moving ''far too quickly'' and she wanted time alone.

A source said: ''Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly. Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realised Miley was done, it was a total shock.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the 'Malibu' singer is focusing on her career and not looking for a serious romance.

Another insider explained: ''Miley doesn't want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.''

Miley and Kaitlynn - who also recently split from ex-partner Brody Jenner - were first spotted together when they were pictured kissing while on vacation in Italy on the same day news broke that she had split from 'Hunger Games' star Liam.