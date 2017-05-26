Miley Cyrus is ''so happy'' because she knows ''what's important and what matters''.

The 24-year-old singer has been reinventing her image in recent months since she admitted to getting clean from drugs and having a more positive outlook on life, and her older sister Brandi has now said she believes Miley's happiness has stemmed from understanding how to prioritise what matters, and spending more time with her family.

Brandi, 29, said: ''Something I really respect about Miley is that she really does truly know what's important and what matters. And that doesn't mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore. That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music she really loves and I think that's something that comes with age when you start to realise that and she's there and that's why I think she's so happy.''

And their mother Tish agrees, stating that the 'Malibu' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth - is in a ''great place'', which she claims is reflected in her new music.

Tish told E! News: ''I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she's in. She's in such a great place, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that.''

Meanwhile, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer recently admitted that she's been clean from drugs for 10 weeks - after first giving an interview at three weeks of sobriety - and has more ''energy'' since she stopped smoking marijuana.

She said: ''At [the time of the interview] it was like three weeks, now it's like nine weeks or 10 weeks or something. Everyone always hits me up. A lot of people have reached out to me and [asked if I want help]. And I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it.' Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me.

''It's very weird. I've got a lot of energy. I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect.''