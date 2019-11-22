Miley Cyrus has a ''very easy'' relationship with her boyfriend Cody Simpson, as the pair are still going strong despite spending time apart due to work commitments.
The 26-year-old singer has been romancing Cody since her split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter - which came just days after announcing the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth - and sources have now said that whilst the pair are spending some time apart due to their hectic schedules, they're still head over heels for one another.
An insider said: ''Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.''
Currently, the 'Malibu' singer is recovering from vocal cord surgery in Tennessee, whilst Cody, 22, has had to remain in Los Angeles due to work commitments.
Miley underwent surgery after being hospitalised for tonsillitis last month, and is now resting as she can't use her voice too much before she's fully healed.
The source added to People magazine: ''Miley is recovering well. She still has to be careful about using her voice, though.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the couple had already gone their separate ways, with sources claiming Miley wanted to ''focus on herself''.
But days later the rumours were shut down, with different insiders insisting the pair are ''very happy'' together and are ''very into'' one another.
One source said: ''They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there.
''She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other.
''She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other.''
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...