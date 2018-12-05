Miley Cyrus will release ''a lot'' of new music in 2019.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker recently returned with the country-tinged single 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', a collaboration with 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson, and her first new music since her 2017 LP 'Younger Now'.

The 25-year-old pop star - who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth - started work on her next record before her last album was released, last September, and has promised to release some of the songs in the new year.

During a recent interview with San Francisco's 99.7 radio station, she spilled: ''I don't have any definite dates, but definitely in the new year you guys are gonna be hearing a lot more music.''

Many fans have speculated that Miley will return to the 'Bangerz' era with her new tunes.

Revealing last year that she was well into her next record, whilst admitting that she was ''over'' 'Young Now', she said: ''I'm already working on the next one. I'm already two songs deep on the next one. I'm over this now. I want to figure out what I want to do next. Hopefully I can take some time - chill with the dogs, hand with the pigs a little bit more, take some time off. But just keep writing.''

In the meantime, Miley's fans - known as Smilers - have a live performance of 'Nothing Break Likes a Heart' to look forward to, as the duo will perform their new track live on 'Saturday Night Live' on December 15.

The American sketch show posted a picture on their own Twitter account with the line up of stars taking part over the next three weeks, which listed the pair as the musical guests when Matt Damon will work as the host.