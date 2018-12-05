Miley Cyrus has had $10,000 worth of guitars stolen by burglars who raided her storage unit.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old singer's storage unit in the San Fernando Valley was broken into and criminals made off with the instruments which were worth thousands of dollars.

It is unclear how thieves gained access to the unit, however, the heist reportedly went unnoticed as the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker assumed family members had borrowed the instruments and its thought that the actual crime occurred at some point in October.

The bad news comes after the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth were among the thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes after the devastating Woolsey Fire tore through the Malibu and Calabasas area last month.

The couple's Malibu property was destroyed in the blaze and Miley has admitted she is still coming to terms with what happened.

She previously said: ''Honestly, I'm in a really good kind of healing place right now. I've definitely learned a lot.''

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer says the wildfire invoked a ''deep character challenge'' and made her realise what her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, meant when he told her that ''life is a series of adjustments''.

She explained: ''My dad has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments.' And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go. So I'm starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it's a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.''