Miley Cyrus is grateful to be a part of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester charity concert.

The 'Malibu' singer will be one of the acts taking to the stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17), in honour of the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the terrorist attack at the 23-year-old singer's concert at the city's Manchester Arena on May 22, and she has thanked her ''great friend'' for inviting her to be involved with the show.

Miley shared a video of herself and Ariana's duet of 'Don't Dream It's Over' from her Happy Hippie foundation's Backyard Sessions in 2015 and captioned the clip: ''Thank you @arianagrande for having me at your very special One Love benefit concert in Manchester! Always been a great friend to ME & @happyhippiefdn !!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, it has emerged Take That may be joined on stage at the concert by former member Robbie Williams - who was a member of the boy band from 1990 to 1995, and again from 2009 to 2012 - for a ''very special reunion''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers ­suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.

''They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.

''Being local lads it's obviously something they're all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there - even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

''Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.''

Robbie, Take That, and Miley will appear alongside Ariana, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas at the music extravaganza, which will see the net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.