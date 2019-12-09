Miley Cyrus has had the word ''freedom'' inked across the top of her hand.

The 27-year-old singer recently took a trip to celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter - who is also known as Winter Stone - to get her latest piece of body art.

Alongside a picture of himself with Miley and another snap showing off the new piece, Daniel wrote on his Instagram page: ''FREEDOM

#freedom #mothersdaugter #mileycyrus

#singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo (sic)''

Miley sings ''don't f*** with my freedom'' on her recent single 'Mother's Daughter'.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker's latest inking comes months after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley in August, following just seven months of marriage.

Miley - who is now dating singer Cody Simpson - has had a number of tattoos since her break-up.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the 'Party in the USA' hitmaker showed off an inking on her left bicep, which features lyrics from the Pixies' song 'The Thing'.

The tat reads: ''My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.''

And shortly before that she had an artistic tattoo on her forearm of an emblem of the House of Visconti and a symbol for the Italian city of Milan, following her Italian holiday with Kaitlynn Carter, who she was spotted smooching following the breakdown of their respective marriages to Liam and Brody Jenner.

Whilst more recently, Miley and beau Cody had tattoos done together.

They were both tattooed by Nico Bassill, who shared a video of Cody's skull and scythe inking on his Instagram story, which was then followed by a video of Miley flaunting her rock and roll heart tattoo.

Meanwhile, Cody recently spent Thanksgiving with Miley's family, and things appear to be progressing serenely.

A source said: ''Cody came out to Nashville for Miley's birthday and stayed for Thanksgiving.

''Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house.

''Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew.''