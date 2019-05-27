Miley Cyrus gave a ''very raw and emotional'' performance in 'Black Mirror', according to the show's creator Charlie Brooker.
The 26-year-old singer-and-actress - who shot to fame in Disney TV show 'Hannah Montana' in 2006 - plays a former child star in the upcoming 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too' episode of the anthology series, and was happy to give her own ''insights and opinions'' on her character, leading to what producers believe to be one of her ''best'' ever pieces of work.
Creator Charlie Brooker told SFX: ''She had all sorts of insights and opinions on the script. We had a Skype call with her. She really related to the character and had some useful observations - and very quickly she was on board.
''I think people will be surprised by what she gets up to in the episode, and by her performance.''
Executive producer Annabel Jones added: ''I think it was quite an emotional experience for her. She brought lots to the script, but also I think she felt emotional reliving some of these things.
''She gives a very raw and vulnerable performance. I think it's one of the best things she's ever done.''
While casting the 'Malibu' hitmaker was the ''dream'' for the show, no one involved in the project expected her to even respond when they sent her a script.
Charlie said: ''We sent her the script thinking, 'As if she's going to say yes to this.' We sent it in the full knowledge that it probably wouldn't even be rebuffed - I would just be ignored.
''But we very quickly got word back to say that she was interested.''
Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, Charlie promised Miley's episode will be ''bananas''.
He explained: ''That episode is quite a romp, in many ways. It's about celebrity, it's about loneliness, it's about music and it's about digital assistants in the Siri or Alexa mould, so there's a lot going on in it. It's also quite bananas.''
