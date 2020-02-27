Miley Cyrus flashes her ''boobies'' to help her boyfriend Cody Simpson sing better.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker revealed that she whacks her bosoms out when the 23-year-old Australian singer is in the recording studio because it makes him smile which, in turn, ''helps pitch by brightening up the sound.''

Cody uploaded a photograph of him in the studio on Instagram on Wednesday (26.02.20) and the 27-year-old pop star commented underneath: ''Where's the screen shot of me flashing u my boobies while you record. Tip: Smiling when you sing ''helps pitch by brightening up the sound. (sic)''

A few weeks ago, Cody hit the headlines when he was seen getting close to other women, which some eyewitnesses claimed was ''flirting'', while out in public.

However, he later described the accusations as ''stupid'' - insisting he's committed to the 'The Climb' hitmaker - and claimed him and Miley are happy together.

But that's not the first time the couple have sparked speculation they're on the rocks as back in December Miley set tongues wagging when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.

Posting the track on Twitter, she captioned it: ''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)''

However, those rumours were quickly put to bed when Cody flew out to Tennessee from Los Angeles, California, over Christmas to be with Miley and her family.

An insider said at the time: ''Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.

''They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together.''

Miley and Cody got together in October last year - just two months after she split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she has since divorced.