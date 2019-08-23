Miley Cyrus has revealed that she was fired from 'Hotel Transylvania' in 2012 for posting pictures of herself licking a penis-shaped birthday cake.
Miley Cyrus was fired from 'Hotel Transylvania' for posting pictures of herself licking a penis-shaped birthday cake.
The 26-year-old singer had signed up for the 2012 animated Sony movie, where she was cast as teenage vampire Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler's Dracula character, but abruptly left the project in February 2012.
No reason for her departure was given at the time but Miley has now revealed that she was fired after posing with the cake, which she bought for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
She tweeted: ''I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.''
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the photos were the reason Miley was fired as studio bosses were ''nervous about the starlet leading a potential animated family-film franchise while shedding her Disney Channel image''.
Miley was later replaced by Selena Gomez, 27, who has gone on to voice the character of Mavis in all three movies in the franchise.
Speaking about the character, Selena said: ''She's very confident and she's extremely aware of herself, and I like that. I think a lot of girls, especially with, you know, social media and people wanting to bring them down, it's a great thing to look up to someone like that.''
The series has earned over $1 billion at the global box office and a fourth movie is set for release on December 22, 2021.
