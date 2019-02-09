Pop star Miley Cyrus has confessed she feels ''better than ever'' since marrying Liam Hemsworth in December.
The 26-year-old pop star married the Hollywood actor in a private wedding ceremony in their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December - and Miley has revealed she is loving life as a married woman.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm good. I'm doing good, better than ever.''
Miley is the daughter of fellow singer Billy Ray Cyrus and is the goddaughter of country legend Dolly Parton, who she calls her ''fairy godmother''.
And Miley has lifted the lid on her relationship with Dolly, revealing that the iconic singer doesn't like simply being called her ''godmother''.
She shared: ''She doesn't really let me call her a godmother. She likes fairy godmother much better.''
Meanwhile, Liam recently revealed he's finally getting used to calling Miley his wife.
The in-demand actor admitted it's taken him some time to really process the idea of being a married man.
He said: ''It's become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was ... I mean, it's only been a month and a half. But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with 'wife' and 'husband.'
''I just have her in as 'Wife' in my phone now.''
Liam also revealed that the high-profile couple - who met whilst filming the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - were determined to keep their wedding a low-key occasion, saying they were too ''embarrassed'' to host a big event.
The 'Hunger Games' star explained: ''We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big. We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing.
''We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.''
