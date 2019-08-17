According to an insider, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's families want them to reconsider their decision to split.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's families reportedly want them to reconsider their decision to split.
The 26-year-old pop star and Liam, 29, recently announced their separation after less than 12 months of marriage, but according to an insider, their families hope they will take some time to reconsider the move.
The insider shared: ''Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions.
''They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.''
The high-profile duo tied the knot in December 2018, but decided to go their separate ways after their priorities changed.
More specifically, it's claimed that Miley ''outgrew'' her party-loving ways of the past.
The insider explained to E! News: ''Liam was continuing to party with his friends. They used to party, but Miley outgrew that phase.''
Meanwhile, a source close to Miley previously claimed that the chart-topping singer is having a ''hard time'' letting go of Liam.
Miley is apparently struggling to get over him because of their extensive history together, having first met on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song'.
The insider said: ''They have a long history together, and that's a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go. At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too.''
Miley and Liam are holding off on filing for divorce for now and friends believe that they could get back together in the future.
The source added: ''They're having a break right now because they needed it.
''It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...