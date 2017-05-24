Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on 'The Voice US' to Ariana Grande and the victims of the suspected terrorist attack after her gig at Manchester Arena on Monday (22.05.17).

The 24-year-old pop megastar took to the stage during the final of the American talent competition on Tuesday (23.05.17) to perform a rendition of her new single 'Malibu', and took a moment to dedicate the performance to the 22 people who were killed and the 59 who were injured during the tragic events which took place in the moments after Ariana had left the stage.

Miley said: ''I want to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday. Our hearts are with you.''

It isn't the first time Miley has reached out to the 23-year-old singer either, as she took to Instagram earlier in the day to pass her ''love'' on to her showbiz pal in a heartfelt post.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of the musicians embracing, Miley wrote: ''wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun issued a statement shortly after news of the attack broke, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter wrote on the Twitter: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''