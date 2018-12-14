Miley Cyrus has debuted her vegan holiday fashion line for Converse.

The 26-year-old singer, who eats an animal-free diet, is doing her part to bring ethical fashion to the forefront and recently collaborated with the shoe brand to create Converse x Miley - an all-vegan range which uses cruelty-free textiles such as faux patent leather over animal-sourced materials.

The collection is made up of 25 pieces including trainers, both high-top and platform, as well as tracksuits, glittery bodysuits, and monogrammed crop-top shirts.

A stand out item from the range is a pink and burgundy faux-leather platform sneaker emblazoned with the brand's signature stars across the bottom of the shoe and the laces, with a small 'MC' engraving on the heel of the shoe which appears to be in the style of Mickey Mouse.

This isn't the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's first foray into vegan fashion as she stepped out in London last week wearing vintage faux fur by Vivienne Westwood and vegan leather cowboy boots by Casadei.

Prior to this, the 'We Can't Stop' singer was pictured wearing Stella Mccartney thigh-high boots paired with a Chanel miniskirt, both are fashion houses who have removed the use of animal products from their lines.

The American star also appeared at this year's 'Heavenly Bodies' Met Gala wearing a jaw-dropping cruelty-free Stella McCartney gown and the star admitted she was ''so excited'' to spread the vegan message in the stunning backless fishtail dress.

Speaking at the event, she said: ''I'm here so excited to be a part of this because I think this moment can be about so many different things, and for me, I want to bring a message which is veganism and that there doesn't have to be torture in fabulous fashion.''