Miley Cyrus was determined to create a ''charming'' atmosphere on her wedding day.

The 26-year-old star tied the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth during a ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 23 and according to an insider, the event was strikingly different to MIley's usual over-the-top style.

Sunny Becks, the owner of Vroom Vroom Balloon, the newlywed's vendor, explained to People: ''She wanted something very pastel and sweet.

''She was doing something different than her typical, really bright-coloured way of doing things. She had a really specific vision of something very charming. They were amazing to work with.''

The loved-up duo tied the knot in front of their families, including Miley's sisters Noah and Brandi and Liam's brothers Chris and Luke.

Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials earlier this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and MIley wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''

Liam shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji]. (sic)''

The celebrity couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.

A source recently said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''