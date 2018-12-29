Pop star and actress Miley Cyrus was determined to create a ''charming'' atmosphere on her wedding day, according to an insider.
Miley Cyrus was determined to create a ''charming'' atmosphere on her wedding day.
The 26-year-old star tied the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth during a ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 23 and according to an insider, the event was strikingly different to MIley's usual over-the-top style.
Sunny Becks, the owner of Vroom Vroom Balloon, the newlywed's vendor, explained to People: ''She wanted something very pastel and sweet.
''She was doing something different than her typical, really bright-coloured way of doing things. She had a really specific vision of something very charming. They were amazing to work with.''
The loved-up duo tied the knot in front of their families, including Miley's sisters Noah and Brandi and Liam's brothers Chris and Luke.
Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials earlier this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''
And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and MIley wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''
Liam shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji]. (sic)''
The celebrity couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.
A source recently said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...