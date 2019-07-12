Miley Cyrus ''felt ridiculous'' playing Hannah Montana after having sex, because she felt as though she was ''crushing'' the dreams of her young fans.
Miley Cyrus ''felt ridiculous'' playing Hannah Montana after having sex.
The 26-year-old singer and actress spent much of her childhood playing a version of herself named Miley Stewart and her blonde popstar alter-ego Hannah Montana in the eponymously titled Disney Channel show, which also spawned albums, tours, and a movie entitled 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'.
Miley hung up her blonde wig in 2011, and has now said the character - whom she began playing in 2006, when she was just 13 - became ''weird'' for her after she lost her virginity, because she felt as though she was ''crushing'' the dreams of her young fans.
She said: ''I [wanted to stop being Hannah Montana] once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can't put the f***ing wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like ... I was grown up.
''One time I went backstage at Disneyland, and Peter Pan was smoking a cigarette. And I was like, 'That's me. That's the kind of dreams I'm crushing.' That's how everyone felt with the bong video, but I'm not a Disney mascot. I'm a person.''
And although she's no longer a Disney star, the 'Malibu' hitmaker is still proud of her past on the channel.
She added: ''It's pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That s**t makes me happy.''
Miley is also pleased that she's now in a place where her career brings her ''the respect'' that she wants.
Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: ''[I get] the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, 'Okay, she gets her t*ts out.' But they also think, 'But she's got a f***ing sick voice,' and that's all I care about.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...