Miley Cyrus believes the coronavirus pandemic is having a positive impact on the environment, because people self-isolating means there are less cars on the roads.
Miley Cyrus believes the coronavirus pandemic is having a positive impact on the environment.
The 27-year-old singer believes that as the respiratory illness forces millions of people to self-isolate in their homes, the planet is getting ''a little bit of relief'' when it comes to climate change, as there are currently less cars on the roads and less factories ''vomiting onto Mother Nature's beauty every single day''.
She said: ''I know some of us have seen the viral videos of bluer skies, dolphins in waters that we haven't seen them in. So Mother Nature, not only are we taking a break right now, but she's getting a little bit of relief, because there's way less cars on the freeway. People aren't working every day, so we aren't vomiting onto Mother Nature's beauty every single day.
''And we're starting to see what it would look like if we actually started treating the world more responsibly, so getting this little kind of breath of fresh air and a little vision for us to actually see physically what would happen if we actually really focused on climate change.''
Miley is passionate about the environment, and says her activism was triggered when she lost her home in the devastating fires that ripped through California in late 2018.
She added: ''I've thought a lot about the Malibu fires. We had lost our house in the Malibu fires, and I didn't really deal with that at the time because I was filming 'Black Mirror' and came back and I had the same attitude as I do now, which was make a list of what I can change, what I can't, and accept it.
''I couldn't change that the house burned down, but I could make some changes to focus points of my activism, which is talking about climate change more.''
The 'Slide Away' hitmaker also credits the fires with helping her to evaluate her choices in life, as she admits she doesn't regret any decisions she's made as they have led her to where she is today.
Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said: ''I got to focus on things that worked out and things that didn't, and what I did or could've done or didn't do. So I just, I've really been thinking a lot about my choices and how I got to where I'm sitting right now. And not all my choices are the finest, but I would do them again. I would do them again because they got me right where I am, and right now I'm connecting with people on a level that's really fulfilling, and I can't say that I've really had that over the last few years consistently. This has been consistent fulfilment.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...