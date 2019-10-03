Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has returned to the studio and is feeling ''so f***ing inspired''.
Miley Cyrus has returned to the studio to record more music.
The 26-year-old singer admitted she feels ''so f***ing inspired'' at the moment, sparking speculation she is penning some break-up tunes following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, after a whirlwind six-week romance, and recent break-up with Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage.
Miley took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: ''Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now.
''Thank YOU. NEW MOON (sic)''
In May, 'The Climb' hitmaker released EP 'She Is Coming', which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album 'She is Miley Cyrus'.
Teasing the first part of the project at the time, she wrote on Instagram: ''SHE IS COMING 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence (sic)''
But last month, it was claimed Miley had stepped back from the second and third releases for now to work on different tracks following her marriage break-up.
A source said: ''Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now.
''A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were.
''Now she's deciding whether to update the collections with new songs or to start something else.''
Miley dropped her sixth studio album, 'Younger Now', in 2016.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...