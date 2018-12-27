Miley Cyrus has shared a number of photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth on her social media accounts.
Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has shared a number of black and white photos from her intimate nuptials with the 28-year-old actor on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, revealing they tied the knot on December 23, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''
And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss.(sic)''
The 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''
The 'Party in the USA' hitmaker also shared a video of herself and her husband dancing to her friend and collaborator Mark Ronson's song 'Uptown Funk' on her Instagram story.
Miley tagged the producer in the post, and the short clip featured Liam filming his wife in her wedding dress as she lip synced and danced to the track, before he turned the camera and joined in.''
Mark also made a special video for the newlyweds, which he shared on Instagram.
He captioned the clip: ''Special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo (sic)''
The couple had reportedly originally planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to their house in the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer's home state of Tennessee instead and had a ''perfect'' day.
A source told People magazine: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic.
''She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''
Among the guests at the wedding were the couple's siblings Noah and Brandi Cyrus and Chris and Luke Hemsworth.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...