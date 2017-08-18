Miley Cyrus has dropped the music video for her album-titled track 'Younger Now' which sees the pop beauty channel the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
Miley Cyrus channels Elvis Presley in the music video for her album-titled track 'Younger Now'.
The 24-year-old pop beauty's third single, following on from 'Malibu' and 'Inspired', is now available and features lyrics about feeling at her best.
She sings: ''Feels like I just woke up/ Like all this time I've been asleep/ Even though it's not who I am/ I'm not afraid of who I used to be.''
The promo for the track sees the 'Wrecking Ball' singer rock a number of looks, including a rhinestone-encrusted all-in-one with her hair in an Elvis-esque quiff while she prances around with puppets.
Miley has also taken to social media to unveil the full track-listning for the 11-track record, which includes a special collaboration with her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, on 'Rainbowland'.
If the song titles are anything to go by, Miley seems to be wearing her heart on her sleeve and has no doubt written several of the tracks about her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
They include 'I Would Die For You', 'Miss You So Much' and 'Love Someone', all carrying strong themes of love.
The album will be released on September 29, and is the first studio LP from the 'Hannah Montana' actress since 2015's 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz'.
The star is set to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 27.
The track-listing for 'Younger Now' is as follows:
1. 'Younger Now'
2. 'Malibu'
3. 'Rainbowland' feat. Dolly Parton
4. 'Week Without You'
5. 'Miss You so Much'
6. 'I Would Die for You''
7. 'Thinkin'
8. 'Bad Mood'
9. 'Love Someone'
10. 'She's Not Him'
11. 'Inspired'
