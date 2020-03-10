Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at an Australian bushfire benefit concert due to coronavirus.

The 27-year-old pop singer was poised to perform at the star-studded event at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 13 - but Miley has withdrawn from the event, prompting the organisers to cancel the concert altogether.

Miley wrote on Twitter: ''Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show.

''I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. (sic)''

In response to Miley's announcement, TEG Dainty - the concert organiser - confirmed the whole gig had now been cancelled, with ticket holders set to receive refunds.

The company said: ''We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.

''World Tour's Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia.''