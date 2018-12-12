Miley Cyrus calls Liam Hemsworth her ''survival partner'', not her fiance.

The 26-year-old singer praised her actor partner for helping save their pets from the devastating wildfires that destroyed their Malibu home and though he thinks the new label she's given him isn't particularly romantic, she couldn't think of anything better.

She said: ''Liam, I have never loved him more for this.''

Asked whether Liam is her fiance, Miley told 'The Howard Stern Show': ''Yeah, kind of ... ish. I call him my survival partner now and he thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is.

''That is why you pair up with someone, is for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all of the animals out.''

However, Miley did lose her treasured song-writing book in the wildfires and admitted the destruction of her hand-written lyrics was the most devastating aspect of the blaze for her.

Miley confessed: ''The hardest thing for me to lose was every song, including 'Malibu' - I lost because I always write it on paper.

''[Inside the house] was my song-writing book that I always wrote the lyrics in the car, so that's gone.''

Asked why Liam didn't save the book, Miley replied: ''He grabbed his camera.

''I asked him, 'What did you get me?' He said, 'My laptop and my camera.'''

Following the wildfires, Miley took to Instagram to explain that although she was devastated to have lost her home, she still considered herself to have been fortunate.

She wrote: ''Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. (sic)''