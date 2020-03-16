Pop star Miley Cyrus has called for compassion amid the coranvirus pandemic.
The 27-year-old pop star has urged the American public not to stockpile food amid the health crisis, warning that ''the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become''.
Miley wrote on Instagram: ''NO ONE needs every soup in the store, the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentially.
''This is a great time to practice restraint... it's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking. (sic)''
Miley - who has 105 million followers on Instagram - insisted there is ''enough to go around if we take care of one another''.
She wrote: ''But think twice before following fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Lady GaGa recently announced she has decided to self-quarantine and ''not hang out with people over 65'' amid the coronavirus crisis.
The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal how she's coping with the global health crisis and to offer some supportive words to her followers.
Gaga wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God --she said we're gonna be ok. (sic)''
