Miley Cyrus celebrated Liam Hemsworth's birthday with a list of her ''favourite things'' about him.

The 'Hunger Games' actor turned 29 on Sunday (13.01.19) and his wife paid a touching tribute to her ''favourite dude'' by thanking him for giving her the ''happiest days'' of her life.

She captioned her Instagram post: ''HBD 2Da Hubz (sic)'' and wrote in the lengthy note: ''L, HBD to my #1...When we met you were 19, today, you are 29...I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this special day.

''The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs ... our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish.

''The way you look at your family .... Your friends .... At Strangers .... At Life ....

''The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time.

''The way you go outside when I ask 'what's the weather like?' instead of checking our phone...

''The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news.(sic)''

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker admitted she's trying to learn from Liam's example.

She went on: ''I love how you always try things your way but are never too proud to ask for help. (Yes, I've noticed, and take note, I'm a work in progress.)''

And Miley doesn't even mind any of her husband's bad habits.

She continued: ''I love the dirty socks on the floor because it means YOU'RE HOME.

''I love when you introduce me to a new band, so when you're away I can listen, and it feels like you're here.''

After reflecting on their morning breakfasts, hungover Chinese takeaways, attending parties together and brushing their teeth alongside one another, the 'Malibu' singer concluded her heartfelt post by expressing her gratitude and unconditional love for her spouse.

She wrote: ''I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL. I love how you let ME be ME. Put simply... I love YOU. Unconditionally.

''In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love through all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me.

''You and me baby... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.(Sic)''