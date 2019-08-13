Miley Cyrus is moving in to a bachelorette pad next door to her former marital home.

The 26-year-old singer and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation this week after seven months of marriage and Miley is planning to relocate to the $2.5 million home next door to their $6.8 Malibu Hills mansion, Yahoo reports.

The pair purchased their Malibu home - which was destroyed in the Malibu fires last year - in 2015 and later bought the three-bedroom ranch next door, which Miley will now call home.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Miley ''wanted to go to therapy'' with Liam before their split.

An insider said: ''[Miley] really fought to make it work. She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place.''

Miley and Liam met on the set of 'The Last Song' in 2009 and had an on and off relationship before Liam proposed in 2012. They initially called off their engagement and split in 2013, but reconciled in 2015 before getting engaged again and eventually married in December 2018 following the loss of their home in the Woolsey fire that tore through Malibu earlier that year.

And sources say the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker was ''so excited'' to tie the knot with Liam.

They added: ''Miley took [the fire] a lot harder than Liam did, and he is the one who helped her get through it and see that everything would be okay. She even said it all the time herself, that he was her 'survival partner.' She took their commitment to marriage seriously and was so excited about being married once she knew it's what she wanted.''

Days after their split, 'Malibu' hitmaker Miley was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with Brody Jenner.

But despite the kiss, sources say Miley and Liam could get back together.

One insider claimed: ''Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation.''