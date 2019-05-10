Miley Cyrus will release new music on May 30.

The 26-year-old star changed her Instagram and Twitter biographies to announce a new record, seemingly called 'She Is Coming', is on the way very soon.

The description simply reads: ''SHE IS COMING 5/30 [crown emoji] (sic)''

Prior to confirming the date, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker also posted three black-and-white, strobe effect videos on Instagram, each one just featuring one of the words in the title.

And Miley is confident fans will be delighted with the release, though she hasn't made it clear if it's just a single or her next album.

She tweeted: ''Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f**king flipped and so will you! [crossed finger emojis] (sic)''

Earlier this year, the 'Malibu' hitmaker spoke about her inspiration when it came to working on her next album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' - with producer Mark Ronson and accidentally let one of her song titles slip.

She said: ''Me and [producer] Mark [Ronson] have worked on a bunch of songs on my next record, so I was kind of just in this creative space.

''Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth, and so you can put those messages you want to bring - what it's really about to you - into it.

''I'm such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take - this is really creepy, this is a girl thing - I imagine what lipstick I'll be wearing in the music video... like 'Bad Karma' - ooh, I shouldn't have said that, well, there you go. A song that we've done together...''