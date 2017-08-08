Miley Cyrus is set to release her first album in two years, 'Younger Now', this September.
Miley Cyrus has announced her new album 'Younger Now' will be released on September 29.
The 'Malibu' singer made some significant changes to her official website overnight on Monday (07.08.17) with the homepage simply displaying a picture of a leather jacket with what appears to be the album artwork, a leather jacket with the words ''Younger Now'' written in string on the garment.
Emblazoned across it is the message: ''New Album 9. 29 (sic)''
The record will be the first studio LP from the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker since 2015's 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz'.
The album news comes after the 24-year-old beauty - who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth - was announced as a performer at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The pop star will take to the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27, along with the likes of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, 30 Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.
Miley is up for the Best Pop award for her track 'Malibu'.
Back in 2013, the 'Hannah Montana' star performed at the annual awards ceremony and showed off her twerking skills during a performance with Robin Thicke and said she was ''making history'' just like Britney Spears and Madonna have done at the bash in the past.
Asked if she was bothered by criticism she received, she said at the time: ''I don't pay attention to the negative because I've seen this play out so many times.
''How many times have we seen this play out in pop music?
''Madonna's done it. Britney's done it. Every VMA performance, that's what you're looking for; you're wanting to make history.''
Madonna and Britney famously locked lips in 2003 at the VMAS, and in 2001, the latter danced with a boa constrictor to 'I'm a Slave 4 U.'
Miley has left a box for her fans to enter the email addresses and sign up for updates on her record.
