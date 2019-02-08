Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes have teased their fans with pictures of them rocking Dolly Parton jackets as they look set to perform a tribute to the country music legend.
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes look set to pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a duet at the Grammys.
The pop stars set tongues wagging that they were set to perform together earlier this week, when the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker shared a picture of herself rehearsing in front of some of the 'Stitches' singer's instruments.
Eagle-eyed fans of Shawn, 20 - who is nominated for Pop Album of The Year for his self-titled third studio album and Song of The Year for hit single 'In My Blood' - noticed that his name was written on one of the guitars.
Miley, 26, had captioned the Instagram post: ''Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy ! (sic)''
TMZ also reported that they were working on a secret single together.
And now the pair have taken to Instagram to share new pictures of them both rocking leather jackets with caricatures of Dolly - who is godmother to Miley - emblazoned on them, and hinted they could be performing the country music legend's Kenny Rogers duet 'Islands in the Stream' for the star-studded tribute to the 73-year-old music icon.
Quoting the lyrics from the 1983 hit, Miley captioned the photo of the pair: ''This could be the year for the real thing.''
Miley's collaborator, producer Mark Ronson, also shared a picture of himself on stage with them on his Instagram profile, and teased: ''Man, these kids really sound dreamy together.''
Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves are also to join in the star-studded tribute at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (10.02.19).
The '9 to 5' hitmaker will take to the stage to perform new music from her album 'Dumplin'', and the special tribute segment will see Katy, Kacey, Little Big Town and Maren Morris singing a medley of the music legend's country hits.
Kacey tweeted: ''*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized* (sic)''
Dolly - who is an eight-time Grammy Award winner - will be honoured with the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year prize at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...