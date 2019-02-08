Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes look set to pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a duet at the Grammys.

The pop stars set tongues wagging that they were set to perform together earlier this week, when the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker shared a picture of herself rehearsing in front of some of the 'Stitches' singer's instruments.

Eagle-eyed fans of Shawn, 20 - who is nominated for Pop Album of The Year for his self-titled third studio album and Song of The Year for hit single 'In My Blood' - noticed that his name was written on one of the guitars.

Miley, 26, had captioned the Instagram post: ''Gram Gram rehearsals! Performing this Sunday at the @recordingacademy ! (sic)''

TMZ also reported that they were working on a secret single together.

And now the pair have taken to Instagram to share new pictures of them both rocking leather jackets with caricatures of Dolly - who is godmother to Miley - emblazoned on them, and hinted they could be performing the country music legend's Kenny Rogers duet 'Islands in the Stream' for the star-studded tribute to the 73-year-old music icon.

Quoting the lyrics from the 1983 hit, Miley captioned the photo of the pair: ''This could be the year for the real thing.''

Miley's collaborator, producer Mark Ronson, also shared a picture of himself on stage with them on his Instagram profile, and teased: ''Man, these kids really sound dreamy together.''

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves are also to join in the star-studded tribute at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (10.02.19).

The '9 to 5' hitmaker will take to the stage to perform new music from her album 'Dumplin'', and the special tribute segment will see Katy, Kacey, Little Big Town and Maren Morris singing a medley of the music legend's country hits.

Kacey tweeted: ''*D O L L Y dream come true, fully materialized* (sic)''

Dolly - who is an eight-time Grammy Award winner - will be honoured with the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year prize at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.