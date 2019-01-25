Miley Cyrus and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the line-up for the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10.
The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker will return to the prestigious ceremony on February 10, a year on from duetting with Sir Elton John on 'Tiny Dancer', and she will be joined by the 'Under the Bridge' hitmakers.
The US rockers are slated to join rapper Post Malone for a secret performance.
Neither RHCP or Miley have any nominations this year, but Anthony Kiedis and co have previously won three awards - 2007's Best Rock Album for 'Stadium Arcadia', Best Rock Performance for 'Dani California' and Best Hard Rock Performance for 'Give It Away' in 1993 - whilst Miley won Best Pop Vocal album for 'Bangerz' in 2015.
They will also be joined at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles by Brandi Carlile - who is the most-nominated women this year with six nominations, including Best Album for 'By the Way, I Forgive You' -and rising R&B singer H.E.R., who boasts four nods, with her self-titled debut album also up for the prestigious Best Album.
As was previously announced, nominees Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are also set to perform.
And Best Album ['Dirty Computer'] and Music Video ['Pynk'] nominee Janelle Monáe, country stars Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated four times, and Dan + Shay, who received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, will also hit the stage.
Alicia Keys is set to host the annual bash, which will air on CBS.
Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar is nominated for the most gongs this year, with eight nods to his name, with Drake close behind with seven, and Boi-1da and Brandi receiving six nominations each.
Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, newcomer H.E.R. and producer Sounwave all have five nominations along with Cardi.
