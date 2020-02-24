Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are joining forces to play a special bushfire relief show in Melbourne, Australia next month.
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are set to play a bushfire relief show in Australia next month.
The 'Wrecking Ball' singer and 'Old Town Road' hitmaker have both been confirmed for the blockbuster gig on March 13 at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, with The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine completing the bill.
Taking to social media, Miley tweeted: ''AUSTRALIA! I'm so excited to announce I'm headlining the World Tour Bushfire Releif charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! (sic)''
The gig - which marks her first time performing in Australia since the 'Bangerz' tour back in 2013 - will also be Lil Nas X's first gig in the country.
Meanwhile, Miley recently promised her fans that new music is on the way in 2020.
She teased: ''New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. (sic)''
Back in October, following her split from Liam Hemsworth, the AGE-year-old star revealed she has returned to the studio to record more music.
She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: ''Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now. Thank YOU. NEW MOON (sic)''
In May last year, Miley released EP 'She Is Coming', which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album 'She is Miley Cyrus'.
However, it was claimed she had stepped back from the second and third releases for now to work on different tracks following her marriage break-up.
A source previously said: ''Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now. A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...