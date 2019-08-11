Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were reportedly ''drifting apart'' for months prior to their split.

The 26-year-old pop star and Liam, 29, have separated after less than 12 months of marriage and, according to an insider, they've been fighting to save their relationship for a number of months.

A source told E! News: ''They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year.

''It's been a rough year.''

Liam is said to be ''focused on a more simplified lifestyle while Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career''.

The source added: ''She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart.

''Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently.''

News of Miley and Liam's split came shortly after the pop star described their relationship as ''unique''.

She said: ''I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it.

''I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

''People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.

''I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word.''